The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, has no governorship candidate in Zamfara state ahead of the 2019 general elections. The party premised its position on the failure of the party to beat the deadline for party primaries stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan stated this yesterday while addressing newsman at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.The publicity scribe said: “Our position has not changed. Since Zamfara state APC did not meet the October 7 deadline, then it means that they have no candidate for 2019 general elections.“You remembered after our national convention, we alerted the nation that the closing date for primary and congresses was October 7th and since that day, the Zamfara state chapter of the APC has not held a singular congress to elect candidate into various position that will be contested in 2019 general elections.“We warned INEC because we are aware of underarm measures and moves by the leadership of the APC who summoned the INEC chairman and the governor of Zamfara state to a meeting.“We raised the alarm because we are democratic party, and we have respect for the 1999 constitution as amended. And all the the electoral law guiding our elections.“As such, we warned INEC not to allow itself to be subdued by the APC. For once they must not allow any form of collusion with the APC.Meanwhile, the party has taken a swipe at the Presidency and Information Minister, Lai Mohammed for allegedly making deliberate efforts to impugn on the character of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Mr. Ologbondiyan said, “Since the successful conduct of our Presidential primary and the popular emergence of Atiku Abubakar, the Presidency and the APC have become intimidated; gone into panic mode and ignobly resorted to trading on rumour and spurious allegations, having failed in their evil machination to scuttle our Presidential primary ab initio.“The PDP is aware of how the unnerved and intimidated Presidency has unleashed its officials, spin doctors and hack writers with billions of naira, siphoned from our national treasury, to fabricate lies, spurious allegations and smear campaign against our Presidential candidate.“While it is understandable that President Buhari is afraid to face a popular candidate in any elections due to his incompetence, for which Nigerians earnestly seek his replacement; engaging in smear campaign, as a means of survival, is completely reprehensible and cowardly.”The party cautioned President Buhari and the APC, “not to confuse personal economic prosperity that comes from hardwork, as in the case of Atiku Abubakar, with corrupt enrichment. That President Buhari failed in leading a successful personal economic life does not mean that others cannot succeed without being corrupt.”A text of the press conference read: “Unlike President Buhari, who has failed in managing both private and public enterprises; who also confessed his failure to successfully manage his own farm and has made no personal contribution to our national development, our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is internationally known as a hard working, resourceful, versatile and successful private entrepreneur, a vast employer of labour; an ingenious citizen, who has made immeasurable contribution to our national development both in public and private lives.”“It is therefore a heinous perversion for Lai Mohammed, who has earned himself a notoriety for lying, to the extent Nigerians now replace his first name, ‘Lai’ with ‘lie’, to attempt to suggest that the choice of Atiku Abubakar is a return to era of corruption, whereas President Buhari is internationally reputed to be presiding over the most corrupt administration in the history of our nation.“Lai Mohammed fails to note that Nigerians are aware that, while our candidate, Atiku Abubakar has never been indicted for corruption or facing any corruption charge, President Buhari is now overburdened by indictments and allegations of corruption, for which he has failed to provide explanations.“Since Lai Mohammed is talking about era of corruption, we charge him to speak up on the leaked memo detailing the stealing of N9 trillion ($25billion dollars) through underhand oil contract at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources under President Buhari’s direct supervision.“Lai Mohammed should speak up on the alleged siphoning of N1.4 trillion through sleazy oil subsidy regimes and those benefitting from the alleged N58 hidden tax per litre which Nigerians have continued to bear since the fuel price increase from N87 to presumably unsubsidized cost of N145.“Lai Mohammed should speak up on why the Presidency is suppressing investigation into alleged use of 18 unregistered companies to lift and divert N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil in 2017 and the President’s alleged link with the beneficiaries of this fraud.“Can Lai Mohammed tell Nigerians how the Buhari era allegedly presided over the stealing of over N18 billion from the funds approved for rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, and rebuilding of six northeast states ravaged by insurgency?“Can Lai Mohammed tell Nigerians how over N25 billion meant for health needs of Nigerians was stolen by the Presidency cabal from the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, and how the same cabal siphoned the $322 million repatriated by Switzerland, under the guise of sharing the funds to the poor?”The PDP also tasked Nigerians not to take the government spokesman serious, saying, “This is the same person, who nearly caused a national crisis when he, on May 7, 2015, accused former President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP of frustrating the activities of then Transition Committee only for the head of the APC team, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, to declare that that the team had all the cooperation from the PDP.“This is the same Lai Mohammed, who, in 2014, alleged that the PDP denied a plane carrying a state governor from landing in Ado Ekiti to attend the APC Governorship election rally in the state only for the state government to debunk the lie stating that the governor did not travel to Ekiti but was attending official functions in the state.“This is the same minister that has not been able to explain the circumstances surrounding his attempt to obtain over N13 million from the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, under the mask of a “loan”, against budgetary approvals and principles of the Treasury Single Account, TSA.”