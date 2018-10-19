



The Nigerian Law School has released the results for the 2018 bar finals, with 161 students bagging a first class.





This is by far the highest ever in the history of legal education in Nigeria.





According to a statement by the Council of Legal Education, signed by Isa Hayatou Chiroma, the director general of the Nigerian Law School, 5,846 students took the examination.





Of the 5,846 candidates, 4,633 passed the exams, representing 79.25 percent of the total students.





In 2017, only 29 students bagged a first class, setting a record as the highest ever.





In 2018, 965 students were recorded to have failed the examination, representing 16.51 percent of those who took the bar finals.





The Call to Bar ceremony is set to hold on November 27th, 28th, and 29th in Abuja.