A Social Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Donald Duke, has condemned the zoning of public offices in the country, stating that it had only put mediocres in power.The former Cross River State governor said he found it strange that it was the major ethnic groups that were canvassing for zoning of political offices, while minorities which should be demanding for zoning were not keen about it.Addressing the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum in Abuja on Monday, the aspirant stated that the situation in the nation was too dire for zoning of political positions on the basis of regional considerations.Duke noted that the nation’ economy was in a dire strait, insisting that the economy was not out of recession as claimed by the Federal Government, adding that it was still growing at below 2 per cent.“The economy is not growing because by virtue of our population growth, the economy should be growing at 4 per cent, we must exceed our population growth and Nigeria should by now have a trillion dollar economy.“I am running for the President because Nigerian deserves as many options as possible. Things are too dire for zoning and zoning, I know, has only produced mediocres in our midst. The minorities should be canvassing for zoning of political offices, but I find it strange that it is the major ethnic groups that are demanding for zoning,” the presidential aspirant noted.A former Kano state governor, and Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who also appeared before the forum members, promised to focus on the welfare of Nigerians if elected in 2019.He complained about the terrible roads across the country, noting that he had been travelling by road on his campaign tours, adding that infrastructure development would take a pride of place in his government.Kwankwaso, who disclosed that he had just visited Kano earlier in the day due to pressure from associates, alleged that schools were being shut by the state government.“Unfortunately, so many things have gone bad, this is not the time to talk about it, but what is happening there is very sad. Schools are being closed, it is only in Kano government is closing schools, anyway, I don’t want to talk too much about it,” he said.