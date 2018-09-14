This came as he also said that the newly appointed DSS boss, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counterintelligence and protective operation and human resources management.
1990 – 1992: Chief Albert Horsefall
1992 – 1998: Chief Peter Nwaoduah
1998 – 2007: Chief Kayode Are
2007 – 2010: Afakriya Gadzama
2010 – 2015: Ita Ekpeyong
2015 – 2018: Mallam Lawal Daura
2018 – date: Yusuf Magaji Bichi
DGs of DSS from 1990 till date
1990 – 1992: Chief Albert Horsefall
1992 – 1998: Chief Peter Nwaoduah
1998 – 2007: Chief Kayode Are
2007 – 2010: Afakriya Gadzama
2010 – 2015: Ita Ekpeyong
2015 – 2018: Mallam Lawal Daura
2018 – date: Yusuf Magaji Bichi https://t.co/zxSk4xwFGw
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 14, 2018
The newly appointed SSS boss, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 13, 2018
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.