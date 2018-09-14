 Yusuf Bichi, new DSS DG comes to the job with skills in intelligence – Buhari’s aide | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Yusuf Bichi, new DSS DG comes to the job with skills in intelligence – Buhari’s aide

4:42 PM 0
A+ A-
President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on New Media and Coordinator the Buhari Centre has listed the Directors Generals of the Department Security Service, DSS.


This came as he also said that the newly appointed DSS boss, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counterintelligence and protective operation and human resources management.

1990 – 1992: Chief Albert Horsefall
1992 – 1998: Chief Peter Nwaoduah
1998 – 2007: Chief Kayode Are
2007 – 2010: Afakriya Gadzama
2010 – 2015: Ita Ekpeyong
2015 – 2018: Mallam Lawal Daura
2018 – date: Yusuf Magaji Bichi

DGs of DSS from 1990 till date

1990 – 1992: Chief Albert Horsefall
1992 – 1998: Chief Peter Nwaoduah
1998 – 2007: Chief Kayode Are
2007 – 2010: Afakriya Gadzama
2010 – 2015: Ita Ekpeyong
2015 – 2018: Mallam Lawal Daura
2018 – date: Yusuf Magaji Bichi https://t.co/zxSk4xwFGw

— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 14, 2018

The newly appointed SSS boss, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management.

— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 13, 2018

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top