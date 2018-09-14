President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on New Media and Coordinator the Buhari Centre has listed the Directors Generals of the Department Security Service, DSS.This came as he also said that the newly appointed DSS boss, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counterintelligence and protective operation and human resources management.1990 – 1992: Chief Albert Horsefall1992 – 1998: Chief Peter Nwaoduah1998 – 2007: Chief Kayode Are2007 – 2010: Afakriya Gadzama2010 – 2015: Ita Ekpeyong2015 – 2018: Mallam Lawal Daura2018 – date: Yusuf Magaji BichiDGs of DSS from 1990 till date1990 – 1992: Chief Albert Horsefall1992 – 1998: Chief Peter Nwaoduah1998 – 2007: Chief Kayode Are2007 – 2010: Afakriya Gadzama2010 – 2015: Ita Ekpeyong2015 – 2018: Mallam Lawal Daura2018 – date: Yusuf Magaji Bichi https://t.co/zxSk4xwFGw— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 14, 2018The newly appointed SSS boss, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management.— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 13, 2018