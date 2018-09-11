The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has told Nigerian youths not to live under the illusion that their age alone qualifies them for leadership.Oshiomhole said this in an interview he granted Channels Television, monitored in Abuja, on Monday night.He was responding to a question about the high cost of the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms.The APC national chairman said, “I don’t want our young people to wonder under this illusion that age is a quality, just because you are young therefore or you assume you will do better. What will count is exposure and ability to lead.“We need to look at our income distribution and see whether there is a correlation between age and wealth. You are not supposed to start learning leadership with human lives, you are supposed to start learning how to manage, how to superintend a system.“Not just too young to run for political office; but also not too young to run a business; not too young to run an enterprise.“Look at what is happening around the world, the founders of Apple and Facebook, these were very young people; they were not too young to become billionaires.“If you look at the world richest people today they are not the oldest people. There are a lot of young men under 40, under 30 who are multi-billionaires who have overtaken Bill Gates on account of their intelligence and resourcefulness that is one explanation.”