Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lambasted Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, for describing President Muhammadu Buhari as the symbol of Nigeria.

He lamented that Mohammed and others in the Buhari government never said same when ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was in power.





The former presidential aide said Jonathan and his wife Patience were regularly attacked and called names.





A statement he signed on Friday said: “Painful cruel words were deployed against a profoundly good, peaceful, kind and loving man and great President and his precious wife but now the joke is on them and they are eating those words.





“I say this to them: Buhari does not represent me, my tribe, my zone or my faith and he is not the symbol of my country. As a matter of fact the contrary is the case.





“He represents evil and that is why we have rejected him. He represents everything that all right-thinking people detest and despise.





“He represents blood, death, destruction, failure, anarchy, division, poverty, pain, conflict, malevolence and strife. He represents the forces of darkness and sorrow beyond measure.





“Now is the time to dig deep, build bridges, form new alliances, bury old differences and conscientiously collaborate with others that share our concerns about his flagrant incompetence, reckless ineptitude and inordinate capacity for evil.





“We must vote him out in February and remove him from power. If we succeed Nigeria will heal and we shall restore and rebuild her.