The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the plan of Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo state, to seek the Labour Party’s (LP) ticket in the 2019 presidential election.





It also rejected the purported plot by Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, LP former national chairman, to adopt Mimiko as the party’s presidential flagbearer in the 2019 election.





Ayuba Wabba, NLC president, made this known at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, shortly after Mimiko declared presidential bid under the party.





Wabba said Mimiko “has no business” in the party and so, cannot seek its ticket in the election.





“It is not possible for Mimiko to run under the labour party and we want to say no to that. Mimiko has no business as a member of the labour party,” he said.





“The party is registered by the NLC and the Trade Union Congress, Market Women Association, students, we register the party and the certificate of the party is with the NLC general secretary.





“Therefore, bringing money to buy the party or the structure will not work, we do not share in the same ideology with him. It is a party with a difference. I want to call on Minimko once again to make sure he hands-off the party.”





He added the Labour Party is “not a place for any candidate to join when the condition is favourable and when you arrive at your destination, you abandon it.”