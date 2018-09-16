Ex-President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida has said that Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki is well prepared for the Presidency of the country.Babangida stated this when the Senate President paid him a courtesy visit at the former military leader’s Uphill residence in Minna as part of his nationwide tour to seek support of PDP supporters and delegates for his nomination as the Presidential candidate.Giving Saraki his support and blessing, Babangida said that with Saraki’s experience as a governor, legislator and Senate President along with his objectives for seeking election, there can be no better candidate than him.“You have the right objective for a campaign for leadership in this country. You are much more than prepared because you have been a governor in a state, a legislator and a Senator. You have been holding the Senate for the past three years very well and the Senate have been working very well under you. “Babangida applauded the objectives of Saraki which include unity, economic development and security.“You spoke of three important things that are very dear to me and those of us who fought to keep this country together, the issues which are unity, economic development and security. The security of this nation is a no go area, the security of the people and property are uppermost in your mind along with the well being of ordinary Nigeria. With these, I can say you have the right objectives for leadership of this country. “Babangida gave Saraki his blessings and support saying he is willing to offer him advice anytime he seeks of it.“You have my prayers and my support for these three reasons you have enumerated. I hope you keep to your objectives and hope the people will listen and believe you because the objectives are for the good of this country. I wish you well. “Earlier, Saraki said that the nation is at a crossroad and is disunited, stressing on the need for the nation to have a President based on his capacity to lead the nation.He noted the need to put the nation in the right direction, give people a sense of belonging and address the security and socio economic challenges bedeviling the nation.Saraki then promised to take the nation to enviable heights if elected as President.“I promise you that I will work for a Nigeria that you will be proud of, that you will say that your efforts and sacrifices have been worth it. A government that will know that there are leaders and elders and a government that will consult and bring everybody together, a government that will work hard to make sure that the country prospers.”While meeting with PDP delegates at the party’s Secretariat in Minna, Saraki said that Nigeria needs the kind leadership which he can provide and he has put himself forward to offer the leadership.According to him, Nigeria needs a leader that can give them a sense of belonging and a leader who understands how the executive and legislature operates and how they can work together.