The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen to hide behind lies in the face of imminent defeat at the 2019 polls.





The ruling party said this in response to the statement of Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the PDP, that six APC governors and some members of the national assembly have concluded plans to join the opposition party.





Yekini Nabena, acting spokesman of APC, dismissed the claim and said the PDP was hallucinating.





Nabena said Nigerians have rejected the PDP and all that it stands for.





“With PDP claim that six APC governors and twenty-seven national assembly members have concluded discussions to join the PDP, it is now clear that the PDP has assumed the role of comic relief ahead of the 2019 general elections,” the statement read.





“Nigerians have rejected the PDP and all that it represents – corruption, impunity, waste, greed. Hence, in the face of imminent 2019 defeat, the PDP has chosen to hide behind lies and false realities to save face.





“While the PDP hallucinates on APC members’ defection to the PDP, the APC is consolidating to go into the 2019 General Election as a smarter, more united and stronger political fighting force.





“While the PDP wallows in its cooked up tales on the state of the nation, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration-led APC administration is focused on bettering the lives of Nigerians, addressing infrastructure needs, revamping the economy, restoring our rank in the comity of progressive nations, confronting the challenges we face as a nation and generally repositioning the country in line with the change agenda promised Nigerians.”