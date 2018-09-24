Leke Adeboye, the last son and Senior Personal Assistant of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to the outcome of the Osun State governorship election.

Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led the race with 254,698 votes, 353 votes more than that of Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





The margin was, however, less than the 3,498 votes in the polling units where voting were cancelled.





The Returning Officer for the election, Professor Joseph Afuape, consequently declared the poll inconclusive and ordered for a rerun within seven days.





However, reacting, Leke on Instagram described Osun electorate who voted for the APC as ‘fools.





He said, “If you are in Osun and you voted for APC to be honest and this is being neutral o, YOU are a FOOL.





“The government of APC didn’t pay salaries for over 2 or 3 years. Apart from the train, what did you gain from the last 3 years? And please don’t tell me they built roads, that’s a standard.”