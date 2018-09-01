The Presidency on Saturday boasted that world leaders are on a queue to meet President Muhammadu Buhari.This, it said, was contrary to what happened in the past when world leaders did not want anything to do with Nigerian leaders.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in an interview shortly after Buhari and members of his entourage arrived Beijing, China for the 7th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation scheduled to hold between September 3 and 4.Shehu said world leaders’ good disposition towards Buhari was an indication that there was something about the President and about the country he leads that the world likes.He also reiterated the Presidency’s position that it would not respond to a statement credited to United States President Donald Trump that Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari was “lifeless.”The presidential spokesman said, “You know that as a policy, we said that we are not going to answer the American President, however, the fact that the entire world and world leaders are queuing up to meet President Muhammadu Buhari, is an indication that there is something about President Buhari, there is something about Nigeria he now leads, that the world likes.“I think that Nigerians themselves should better look at this from this positive point of view, is a major development.“We had situations in the country in the past where key world leaders didn’t want to meet our own leaders, all of that has changed in the last three years.”