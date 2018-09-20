Wizkid's first babymama, Ogudugu Oluwanishola, has taken to Instagram to open a can of worms about her relationship with the singer and their son.

Shola, the mother of his son Boluwatife has come out on Instagram to accuse him of not caring about her son while stating that she will no longer be labelled a “Money Hungry H*e”.





Oluwanishola in a series of shocking posts corroborated the claims of the singer's second babymama who had earlier called him out for being a deadbeat father.





Citing examples and sharing screenshots of their chats, Oluwanishola talked about how Wizkid is always begged, forced by family members to pay for his child's school fees. It's always war to get the singer to pay his 7-year-old child's fees.





She also revealed how when their son was four years old, Wizkid alleged that he was gay and asked his son to touch some of his female friends boobs and ass and many more ridiculous stuff.





Shola also revealed how even with being patient with the singer and always trying to get a good life for their son, the singer never appreciated her for once. All he cared about was being painted as a good person on social media.

'...You only cared for yourself alone and how the public perceived you. As long as the public saw you as good, then why do you have to perform your fatherly duties? ... Even the starboy chain you claimed you got for him, didn't you collect it back? Social media daddy. Always quick to go to do that which portrayed you as a good dad to the public instead of showing us actual real love...', a part of her posts reads

The embittered young lady also complained about how the singer expected their son Tife to speak good English at age three. She went on to talk about when Wizkid decided to send the young boy who's just putting his words together to be taken to his step sister abroad to live with. This, according to Wizkid, will make him speak his desired 'Queen's English'. But the mum did not allow it.











































She shared Screenshots of Her Whatsapp Chats with Wizkid:

Emails she sent to Wizkid’s Manager, Sunday Are:

Chat’s with Gbenga (Right.):

SMS & iMessage chats with Wizkid:

Sola reveals Wizkid’s 2nd & 3rd babymama sent her a DM on IG,

See all she posted below:

It is not clear why Sola Ogudu decided to share these private messages in the public eye but one thing is for sure, this is one drama that might not be ending anytime soon.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Binta Diallo, took to her Instagram page where she dragged him over his refusal to pay for his child's (Ayodeji) welfare.

Binta Diallo who is Wizkid's second baby mama has revealed that she was begged by the singer's family from suing him to court so as to avoid immigration issues. The music star's baby mama recently shared documents pertaining to the custody and support of their son, Ayodeji jnr. In the documents, it was agreed that Wizkid would pay child support of $2000 monthly.

However, Binta revealed that since the agreement took effect in February 2018, she hasn't been able to get anything from Wizkid. Every move made to reach Wizkid through his lawyers have proved abortive as his legal team insists that they haven't been able to reach him.

She revealed that she has refused to sue him in court because his family members begged her so as to avoid him from having immigration issues. Binta didn't end it there, she took to her Instagram stories on Monday, September 10, 2018, where she posted a number of posts, calling Wizkid a deadbeat dad.



