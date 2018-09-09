"Im not trying to bring her down but Damn Can I just swap baby daddy with her���� if only my child’s father treated my son the way he treats her daughter and payed half of the amount she’s getting in child support �‍♀️ I am a single mom, I work my ass off and I pay for everything, imagine if someone was paying for my son’s school fees, nanny, and paying the bills boo boo let me just stop right here..."

They made the revelation while Binta was reacting to a report on Chris Brown's baby mama, Nia Guzman saying Chris is a dead beat dad.Binta made a post wishing she can swap baby daddy with Nia. She wrote;Wizkid's first baby mama then dropped a comment on the post, saying Wizkid should first pay for his sons school fees before he talks of building schools for kids in Africa.See below...This is not the first time Shola and Binta are calling out Wiz for allegedly being 'dead beat'.