The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said thursday that the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari, as the presumed presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reassured the opposition party of victory in the forthcoming general elections scheduled for the first quarter of next year.





In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the party pointed out that Buhari’s fear to contest an elective presidential primary, for which he and a few APC leaders scared away other presidential contestants within their party with threats and high nomination form fees, had ended up ruining APC’s chance of fielding a good candidate for the election.





According to the opposition party, “Had President Buhari shed his desperation for power and allowed for internal democracy within the APC, particularly when it became clear that Nigerians across board have become averse to his re-election, due to his incompetence and insensitivity to the plight of the citizens, there would have been little hope for the APC.





“In muzzling contest in APC and gleefully emerging a sole candidate, President Buhari has merely won a pyrrhic victory; a General without a troop, with no capacity to face a general election, as the army of stakeholders and the masses that supported him in 2015 have since left him because of his unfulfilled promises and many failures in governance.





“Now that Mr. President has confirmed by his body language that he had no chance in a party he leads, how then can he stand a chance in the general elections, where millions of Nigerians, who are suffering untold hardship because of his misrule are only waiting to deal him a blow with their votes?”





PDP added, “Owing to Buhari’s incompetence, Nigerians’ purchasing power had become abysmally low, industries have wound up with attendant mass job losses; foreign direct investments have hit all time low, international partners have totally lost confidence in doing business with our compatriots, while the administration had no economic blueprint except borrowing”.





The party said since Buhari’s declaration to contest the 2019 election, true democrats and other well-meaning citizens had continued to leave the APC in droves to the repositioned PDP, which has now become the rallying platform for all Nigerians, in their collective quest for a new president among the array of very credible aspirants in the PDP.





The party said while it was settled that Buhari would be no match to any of its presidential aspirants, all indices point to his imminent defeat as the PDP remains committed to a credible, free, fair and transparent presidential primary, where Nigerians will freely participate to throw up that president that will lead the country to the path of unity, peace, good governance and economic prosperity for our people.