Chelsea winger, Willian Borges da Silva, popularly known as Willian, has dismissed rumours that he wanted to leave Chelsea during the summer transfer window.William have been seriously linked with a moves to Manchester United and Barcelona before the transfer window closed.Barcelona made two offers which was rejected by the Blues, while the Red Devils were said to be considering a bid.The 30-year-old has now dismissed speculation that he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge, adding that he wants to remain at the club for ‘as long as possible’.“A lot of people say a lot of things in the press, but I never said that I want to leave Chelsea, never,” Metro UK quoted him as saying.“Always I say that I want to stay at Chelsea as long as possible, and I am happy to stay here.“When I arrive here my plan was to stay here as long as possible and now I am here five years I hope stay five more!“I know I have two years of contract left but I hope to stay more years in the Premier League.“I am very happy to be here five years. I have won titles and played a lot of games with a lot of happy moments, and a few sad moments as well but that is part of football.“But these five years have been very good for me and I am proud to be a Chelsea player.” Willian said.