The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians to work diligently towards sacking the All Progressives Congress from power in 2019.Wike said the APC Federal Government was not performing and had failed to deliver on its campaign promises.Speaking at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday, Wike said all Nigerians must work in unison to ensure that the APC was defeated in the general elections next year.He said, “The opposition groups need cooperation and understanding of certain things. It is allowed in politics. What that means is to say, look, we have the capacity to put all efforts together to remove this bad government. That is good for Nigeria. Coming together to move Nigeria forward is the way to go. Each group will bring their programmes and form a national agenda.“We do not want to do it alone, but work together so that Nigeria can move forward. It should be encouraged further and that is what I stand for.”The governor urged Nigerians to participate actively in the 2019 general elections because it was no longer wise to stand aloof under the current circumstances.“Nigerians do not need to be aloof. This will play into the hands of those doing badly. People should come out and take their stand. Vote and insist on your vote. No struggle is easy but every struggle takes life.“That is the way to change your country. To go to sleep is dangerous because it allows a bad leader to remain. In Ekiti, they know that under credible elections, the PDP will win.“So, what they are doing is cause tension in the PDP strongholds and cause apathy. I tell Nigerians; do not be intimidated. Everybody has to make sacrifice. The media played a role in 2015, why not now! Have you been so intimidated,” Wike queried.