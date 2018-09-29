



Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has apologised to leaders and presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for his anti-party outburst on Wednesday.





At the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party on Friday afternoon, Wike regretted his comments and assured party leaders he would watch his comments going forward.





“When we demanded apology from him, he apologised and the party has reconciled,” Okwesilieze Nwodo, a former chairman of the PDP who attended the NEC meeting disclosed.





Nwodo, a former Governor of Enugu State, said it was after Wike’s apology that the party went on to have a “unanimous decision”, to move the party’s convention for election of presidential candidate to Port Harcourt, at the heart of Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger-Delta.





Wike sparked political tension amongst PDP leaders and presidential aspirants when he said on Wednesday that the presidential primaries must hold in Port-Harcourt, saying unequivocally that any contrary venue would cost the PDP in next year’s presidential election.