A former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Alao Akala, has blamed the demolition of part of Fresh FM structure in Ibadan on a gap in communication between operators of the media outfit and officials of the Oyo State Government.Akala said this while responding to questions from journalists after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja on Tuesday.Officials of the Oyo State government had demolished a portion of the building housing Fresh FM, a private radio outfit owned by a musician, Yinka Ayefele, said to be critical of the Oyo State government.Akala said, “I think the demolition of the radio station, was just due to a communication gap between the government and the owner of the radio station.“And I want to tell you that; that has been resolved. I want to put it on record and I am not lying, I will tell you the truth. I own a radio station (Parrot FM, Ibadan) in Oyo State too. A similar letter was written to the radio station and it was submitted to me.“When I saw it, I said look, go to the local level — I am talking about the management of the radio station and settle your issue. I think it was just a lack of communication and that has been resolved.”Responding to another question on why he is seeking to return to the Oyo State Government House, Akala said, “I came back because people want me to come back and I came back also because I want our party to win Oyo State. I don’t want Oyo State to go to any other party and I had said it when I was declaring my ambition that it is because we don’t want to toy with our chances at all.”He said when given the chance to return to the state as governor, he would build on the achievements of Governor Abiola Ajimobi to give all the people of the state a true sense of belonging.