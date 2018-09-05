The Department of State Services (DSS) has explained why it complied with the directive to reverse postings of some officials transferred out of the headquarters of the service in Abuja.





There were reports that the presidency mounted pressure on Mathew Seiyefa, acting director-general of the DSS, to recall the redeployed officers.





He had transferred some officers out of the headquarters when he resumed on August 1 following the sack of Lawal Daura, his predecessor.





In a statement on Tuesday, Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the service, said the service is “undoubtedly” focused on the stability and security of the country.





Afunanya said “dark forces” would not bring the service in collision with the government.





“The attention of the DSS has been drawn to several speculations making the rounds in the media on some internal affairs of the service. These speculations, to say the least, are unhealthy for the service and indeed, Nigeria. The DSS has undoubtedly remained a committed Service with focus on the stability and security of the nation,” the statement read.





“Over the years, the Service has been known to be both a strategic stabilizer and a unifying factor in the Nigerian project. It therefore deserves and desires to be focused and supported by all stakeholders to play the expected role in a democracy. Only a professionally driven DSS can support and consolidate Nigeria’s democracy.





“Though intelligence services world over operate covertly, it is also held accountable in a democratic practice. To accomplish this, they design strategic alliances with partners and stakeholders. The media is one of such partners. Held in utmost respect, the media is called upon to report issues of national security with caution to avoid a breach of peace. No deliberate effort should be made by self serving interests to bring the Service to ridicule. No country or its media can afford to undermine their own security forces because of the dire consequences that portends.





“The service as an institution of government will continue to carry out legitimate orders; support democratic institutions; respect the rule of law and protect the citizens in line with global practices and standard operations procedures (SOPs) in Intelligence gathering and law enforcement.





“Dark forces should not bring the service into a collision with the government it is meant to diligently serve.





“The service is undaunted and will pursue noble goals only meant to uphold integrity in security and intelligence governance. This is a global trend for accountability.





“Its personnel across the commands and formations have been enjoined to be calm, loyal and united in the discharge of their duties as the service has remained of the few Institutions in the country that has exhibited unquestionable oneness and commonality of purpose in advancing the interest of the nation.”