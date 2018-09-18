Reno Omokri, a former Aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has blamed the acclaimed defeat of Boko Haram by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for being responsible for the death of Nigerian soldiers.





Omokri made the statement while reacting to the death of Miss Saifura Hussaini Khorsa, an aid worker, by the Boko Haram terrorists.





The former aide noted that the claim that Boko Haram has been defeated has made soldiers to relax and complacent, hence the reason they are being killed.





Omokri on his Twitter page wrote: “President Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff should stop saying that Boko Haram is “technically defeated” or “degraded”. It is untrue.





“It also gives a false sense of security to our troops, making them drop their guard. That’s why so many soldiers have died recently.”





Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday had described the killing of the aid worker by Boko Haram sect as heinous and despicable.





He assured that his administration would seize, “Every given opportunity, with both hands and to use all means available to bring home all citizens being held against their will by the Boko Haram terrorist.”