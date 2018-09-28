Speaking in Jos during a consultation visit to the north-central state, Kwankwaso, averred, “I come from a state which has the highest number of voters that can sway an election in my favour.
“If I pick the PDP ticket, I will be the next president of this nation.
“I have the hunger to save Nigeria from its current troubles. I have my plan to make Nigeria a better country for all.
“I have massive support from the North West and will get even more supporters if given the ticket.
“A key solution to Nigeria’s problems is a participatory government that will ward off mutual suspicion and distrust.
“It will address the gap in communication which is largely responsible for farmer/herder clashes, religious violence and ethnic crisis in the country.”
