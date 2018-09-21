The Socialist Party of Nigeria on Thursday prayed that the fight between Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and National Leader, Asiwaju Tinubu should worsen.

The opposition party in a statement on Thursday jointly signed by its Chairman, Rufus Olusesan and Publicity Secretary, Shoyombo M.K, urged Nigerians not to support Tinubu’s alleged quest to replace Ambode but to seize the opportunity to disrupt “the typical bourgeois politics wherein a tiny organised mafia is dictating the affairs and looting of collective resources.”





According to them, neither Ambode nor Tinubu deserved the sympathy of Lagos residents.





SPN urged Lagosians to reject Sanwo-Olu and Ambode and seize the opportunity to vote for its candidates to liberate Lagos from ‘moneybags.





“The Socialist Party of Nigeria states clearly that neither Sanwo-Olu nor Ambode represents a future that will make Lagos work for the mass of its poor working people, given the fact that they both represent the wishes and aspiration of big business and the moneybags.





“The struggle between the Mandate Movement loyal to Tinubu and Ambode is about business and profit interests of the contending forces of the ruling elite in Lagos.





“The disagreement between them should be used as an opportunity to free Lagos from “self-succession in power and installation of cronies as governors,” the statement said.