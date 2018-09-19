Senator David Mark, presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has once again promised to turn around the economy of the country within two years if elected president of Nigeria in the 2019 general elections.





Mark, a former Senate President, made the promise on Tuesday at the PDP state secretariat in Lokoja while on a campaign visit to solicit votes of the state delegates to the presidential primaries in October.





On his acceptance by Nigerians in the Northern part of the country, Mark said he had equally worked for candidates from the core North and that now it was their turn to support him.





He said: “I think the core north should support me because we also have supported them. It is a give and take thing and we are talking about Nigeria.





“We are not talking about a section of this country. If I don’t have a national support, to be honest with you, I would not want to be a president of this country.





“I want to be president of a united and indivisible country called Nigeria. Call it core north, core south or core whatever, wherever they are, let them support me because we too have supported them,” he said.





On consensus candidate, the former senate president said that would be left for the aspirants and the party to decide.





“Whatever we do, the most important thing is that whoever emerges should emerge through a process that is fair, transparent and credible whether it is by consensus or by primaries,” Mark added.