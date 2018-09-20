The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has challenged the Federal Government to put its acts together and ensure the release of the abducted Leah Sharibu before its too late.





CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, while making the call also demanded the release of the remaining Chibok girls from Boko Haram custody.





Speaking in Oshogbo, the Osun State capital, Ayokunle said Nigerian government and its security agencies should ensure the release of the abducted girls because it’s their constitutional responsibility to do so.





Ayokunle also lamented that many Nigerians die untimely due to unchecked murderous activities of gunmen and Fulani herdsmen.





He said, “It is regrettable that many Nigerians are living in poverty and are not able to fulfil their dreams because of low income or lack of employment at all. Substantial welfare policy as well is not forthcoming from the government.





“A very sad case is that of Leah Sharibu and the Chibok girls that are still in captivity for months and years now either because of their faith or religious malady of some crazy Islamic fundamentalists.





“I call on the Federal Government and the security agencies to put their acts together and release all the captives before it is too late. These people are too young to die. It is the constitutional responsibility of government to protect the lives and property of the governed”.