A Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Dankwabo, on Monday declared that all aspirants jostling for the Presidency are better than President Muhammadu Buhari.





Dankwabo said PDP Presidential aspirants had been well trained in the area of leadership by the opposition party to take over power from Buhari.





He spoke at the Plateau State PDP secretariat during his visit to lobby the state’s delegates ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled for next month.





The Gombe State Governor said whoever wins the PDP ticket should be supported by all the others as anyone who emerges PDP candidate would perform “far better than President Buhari”.

“We are about 13 aspirants jostling for the PDP presidential ticket and every one of us is better than Buhari because our great party PDP has trained us so much so that we can rescue this country. We have good training from the party,” he said.