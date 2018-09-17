Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos state, sent the audience laughing while acknowledging Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the launch of ‘Africa Rise and Shine’, a book by Jim Ovia, chairman of Zenith Bank.





At event ongoing at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Lagos, Ambode was invited to speak immediately after Tinubu.





As he mounted the podium, Ambode acknowledged the dignitaries, saying he was not prepared to give a speech.





“Actually, I didn’t prepare to come and say anything here… And who am I to speak after the Jagaban has spoken?’ Ambode asked.





His sentence got the audience and himself laughing, before he went on to speak on Ovia.





“But obviously, the truth is, there is no person that has actually gone through the profession of accountancy that would not have had anything to do with Uncle Jim, and that is the truth.”





Other dignitaries are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Rilwan Akiolu, oba of Lagos, governors of Delta, Borno and Taraba states.





Ambode and Tinubu have reportedly fallen apart, with the APC leader said to be working against the reelection of the governor.





Sources had revealed that there is a threat to impeach Ambode if he did not drop his reelection bid.





Over 50 council chairmen loyal to Tinubu had met and pledged their support to Jide Sanwonolu, who is believed to be Tinubu’s preferred choice, according to party insiders.