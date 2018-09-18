Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom state, says under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the state did not benefit a kilometer of road from the federal government in 16 years.





Akpabio served his two terms as governor under the PDP and had been a key member of the opposition party since 1999 until he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in August.





Speaking when he led elders from the state to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, Akpabio said his heart was with Buhari in the 2015 election despite the fact he was a member of the PDP





The former governor, who was the senate minority leader, said there would be no be defection that will affect the chances of the APC in the forthcoming elections.





Akpabio boasted that Akwa Ibom will be the first state from the south-south that the APC will win in 2019.





He said what is left of the PDP in Akwa Ibom is a mere carcass as the body and soul of the party had joined the APC.





He added that over 266,000 new members had registered with the APC since he joined.