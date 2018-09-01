Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, a leader of the Parliamentary Support Group, PSG, a body of die-hard followers of President Muhammadu Buhari at the National Assembly, has revealed that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has promised to protect the interests of lawmakers loyal to the party.





Senator Omo-Agege spoke to Punch on the issue of automatic ticket for loyal party members.





Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central in the Senate, said, “Now I am speaking in respect of my colleagues in the National Assembly: the party has made it clear that our interests will be adequately protected.”





Asked the party’s plan in protecting their interests, Omo-Agege said, “That is a determination to be made by the NWC but I cannot see any of my colleagues being left alone by the Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC.





“I believe that the interests of all senators and House of Representatives members who stood by Mr. President and the party and have continued to do so, will be adequately protected.”





Asked if the protection was by way of automatic tickets, the senator said, “I didn’t say so. As far as I am concerned, our interests will be adequately protected.





“We have received this assurance. And in my capacity as the Secretary of the PSG for Mr. President in the Senate, I can guarantee that.”





Omo-Agege added, “With respect to the presidential primary, there is no problem at all. We want everyone to nominate Mr. President.





“We are looking forward to seeing Mr. President nominated by about 16,000,000 APC members. With respect to other offices – like those of governors, senators, House of Representatives members – the decision will be made by the State Executive Committee of the party in consultation with all stakeholders.”





Speaking on the implication of indirect primary in a state with parallel executives, Omo-Agege said, “The NWC, most especially the National Chairman, has been working day and night to reconcile all the interests. The NWC has been fair to all members in the National Assembly, especially those of us, who out of patriotism, support Mr. President and the APC, notwithstanding the carrot that is being dangled before a lot of us by the opposition.”