A former Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, David Mark, has revealed what he will do if he fails to emerge as the party’s candidate.





Mark said he would support any candidate who emerges as PDP Presidential candidate if he fails.





The former Senate President said this on Monday in Dutse, Jigawa capital, when he addressed PDP supporters ahead of its primary.





Mark said, “I am an aspirant seeking for your support but if I do not get it I am still ready to support anybody that emerges as candidate.

“We will struggle and get back power from the All Progressives People Congress (APC).





“Power comes from God; I have never left PDP. I will continue to be in PDP because it is the only party that can bring development in Nigeria.”