It has been disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will undergo some processes before he is officially pronounced as the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate.





Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad made the disclosure via his Twitter handle.





Recall that a group known as the Consolidation Ambassadors Network, NCAN had a few weeks ago purchased APC Presidential Nomination form for Buhari.





Following the purchase of the form, the President had a few days ago submitted the form to the APC.