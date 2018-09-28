President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians in the diaspora that his administration has done well in the areas of security, economy and anti-corruption.





Buhari, who stated this during an interactive session with a select group of Nigerian professionals based in the United States and Canada, said his administration had delivered within the available resources.





The president explained that Boko Haram had been decimated, adding that it was most important for the country to be secured but regretted that the terrorist group was still targeting soft spots using girls for suicide bombings.





Buhari declared that “Boko Haram is not about religion but a pure terrorist group”, adding that “is why we are dealing with them”.





On corruption, he regretted that Nigeria made so much money from 1999 to 2014 when the price of crude oil per barrel was above 100 dollars while Nigeria produced around 1.2 million barrels per day.





“Calculate 2.2 million barrels times 100 dollars times 16 years; but everything went down the drain,” emphasising that “if Nigeria does not tame corruption, corruption will tame Nigeria”.