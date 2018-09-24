The Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has queried a member of its Board of Trustees, BoT, Yahaya Kwande, for attending Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, rally and declaring support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.





Kwande, an elder statesman and chieftain of the ruling party, had on September 18 stormed PDP rally in Jos, during Atiku’s visit to Plateau State and declared his support for the ex-Vice President who is one of the presidential aspirants for the 2019 elections.





The Chairman of the APC in the state, Latep Dabang, who signed the query, asked Kwande to explain why he attended the political rally.





Kwande was told to also explain why he declared support for the presidential bid of PDP aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, at the event.





The letter, dated September 21, declared that Kwande’s action constituted “disloyalty and serious embarrassment to the APC family”.





“It is bad that as a BOT member of our party, you attended a rally of the PDP and even addressed the public.





“To make matters worse, you told the PDP supporters that they should not be surprised if you bring Gov. Simon Lalong to the party, knowing fully well that he is the leader of the APC in the state.”





The APC chief ordered Mr. Kwande to, within 24 hours, explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for such crime.