



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is confident that God will grant the party victory in the Osun state governorship rerun election scheduled for Thursday.





During the first ballot conducted on Saturday, Ademola Adeleke, the party’s candidate, polled majority vote of 254,698 while Isiaka Oyetola, candidate of the APC, had 254,345 votes, leaving a margin of 353.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the poll inconclusive and fixed a rerun election in polling units where votes were cancelled.





Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Eddy Olafeso, PDP national vice-chairman (south-west), said the party has already won the supplementary election.





“For us, we are very confident that victory will be ours tomorrow. We already won anyway,” he said.





On the outcome of the meeting with Iyiola Omisore, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the election, Olafeso said the party is hoping on God, not individuals.





“We met with the leaders but victory is in the hands of God… even if people play around, God will not play around. He’ll determine the outcome of the election,” he said.





Accusing the APC of taking the state backwards, he appealed to the people to support his party.





“What is on ground is clear to all: eight years of total profligacy in Osun state. We will continue to speak with leaders, some of them will listen to us while some will do their own thing,” he said.





“PDP is not bothered because our people are resolute. And they are desirous in ensuring that the victory denied us on Saturday will eventually be ours.





“We have spoken to our people and we are certain that their experience from the current administration is enough for the need for a change that will bring development to the nation.”