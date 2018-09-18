President Muhammadu Buhari has said he has directed all seaports in the country to have rail complement.He stated this during the opening of the International Association of Ports and Harbours Conference in Abuja on Monday.The President said, “This administration that I am privileged to lead is committed to rebuilding infrastructure that supports multimodal means of transportation from the ports to the hinterland.“So, for starters, I have directed that every port must have the complement of rail infrastructure. Our projection is that by the end of 2021, we will have standard gauge railway across the main North-South trading route.”He added that the same level of serious attention was being given to the improvement of road infrastructure, saying, “At the moment, 25 major highways and 44 roads are under construction across the six geopolitical zones of the country, just as we have insisted on the stimulation activities on our inland waterways.“Major inland river channels are being dredged with adequate channel markings for ease of navigation all the way through the eastern and northern parts of the country. That is the only way to go if we plan to remain competitive in the maritime industry.”The President expressed satisfaction that it was at a time that Nigeria had the privilege of the vice presidency of the IAPH that the idea of a continental conference came up for the first time.Buhari added, “This is a testament to our commitment to the even development of the continent and its maritime industry in this particular instance.”