Senator representing Delta Central senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege, has vowed that himself and other progressive senators on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, would ensure that Senate President and senator representing Kwara central, Dr. Bukola Saraki is sacked from office and “chased away” from the senate.Senator Omo-Agege also accused Dr. Saraki of allegedly plotting to impeach President Muhammad Buhari adding that “as long as him and other APC senators are in the Senate, any attempts to impeach Buhari, would not succeed.”He made made the disclosure at Sapele, Delta State during the climax of his consultative visit to leaders, elders, ward and local council executives of the APC in Delta central on his reelection bid ahead of the 2019 general elections.The lawmaker who also used the opportunity to present his scorecard to members of his constituents, said: “As we speak, we have driven him out of the APC and we would also sack him as Senate President and chase him away from the senate. At the end of everything, he would know that it is me that is behind it.“He (Saraki) does not like President Buhari. He and his friends have been praying for the death of Mr. President and when they didn’t succeed, they plotted to impeach him and we have refused that. As long as we are in the senate, I want to assure that it would not happen.”In his remark, Delta state APC chairman, Jones Erue who was a guest at the event assured aspirants of the party of a level playing field and expressed confidence that the APC would produce the next governor of the state come 2019.