President Muhammadu Buhari has described those who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) as weak people who could not align with the vision of his administration.





A wave of defection hit the ruling party between July and August. Among those who left the party were Senate President Bukola Saraki; Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto; Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue and Abdulfatah Ahmed, governor of Kwara.





Over 40 federal lawmakers also left the ruling party. The president had said he was not bothered by the defections.





Speaking at the presidential villa in Abuja after accepting the expression of interest and nomination form from the Nigerian Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), Buhari said the APC currently has “patriotic people” who are ready to work for the country.





“The weakest whose sense of expectation do not align with our vision have exited our party,” he said.





“We now have a party of strong and patriotic people who are ready to work for a strong Nigeria.”





The president thanked the group, comprising young people, for raising the N45m needed for him to aspire for the ticket of the ruling party.





“I am honoured today to receive youth from all over the country contributing to buy the form for me,” he said.