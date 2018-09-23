 We were cheated by 1000 votes in Ayedaade Local Govt - PDP | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of bowing to the pressure by APC to manipulate results from Ayedaade local government.

According to the results announced from the collation center in Osogbo, PDP polled 9836 votes

However PDP claimed that the reults gotten from the ward level was 10,836, that is 1000 votes lesser.



They also warned of manipulation of results in Osogbo





