The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of bowing to the pressure by APC to manipulate results from Ayedaade local government.
According to the results announced from the collation center in Osogbo, PDP polled 9836 votes
However PDP claimed that the reults gotten from the ward level was 10,836, that is 1000 votes lesser.
They also warned of manipulation of results in Osogbo
We reject in totally the reduction of @OfficialPDPNig votes by 1,000 in Aiyeaadade LGA.We believe @inecnigeria is under tremendous pressure by the defeated @OfficialAPCNg to further jeopardize our electoral process. We will not accept any results except those from polling units
#OsunDecides2018— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) September 23, 2018
An official of @inecnigeria in Ayedaade LGA who was sent to tear off the result pasted at the INEC office in Gbongan has just been apprehended. He claimed to have been directed by the Electoral officer and Collation officer.
The polling units collated results from Osogbo is with us. The @OfficialPDPNig will not accept any manipulated result except the ones collated at PU. We call on @inecnigeria to tread carefully. Nigerians are watching. Osogbo result must not be manipulated
