Residents across the 18 local government areas of Edo State have continued to count their losses to the increasing level of flood occasioned by torrential rainfall recorded in the last two months.gathered that though flooding in the state is largely regarded as a regular occurrence, due to the existence of coastal communities, the current level of devastation seemed to bear a similarity with the one recorded in 2012.Findings showed that the natural disaster had taken its toll on residents in many areas with lowland communities across the state.Affected areas include Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha, Egor and Orhionmwon in Edo South, Esan South-East in Edo Central and Etsako East and Etsako Central in Edo North.It was gathered that over 1,000 houses have been submerged and hundreds of residents displaced so far by the flood while those still in endangered areas said they were living in fear.A victim in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Mr Omkaro Unuagbon, described the flood as unprecedented and blamed it on ongoing construction of the Oba Erediauwa Road.Unuagbon explained, “The flood came to me as a big shock because for some years now, the road has never been like this. The situation we are facing came as a result of the construction of the road.“The road was constructed with the hope that the water would be channelled to a certain moat around. But to our greatest surprise, none of that was done.“So, when the downpour came, it was devastating. By my estimate, over a hundred houses were affected because the whole street was affected. Eguare Street, Obayan Street and another street were also affected.“It is a very pathetic situation. The government should come to our aid because with the situation, whenever it rains, we will not sleep with our eyes closed.”A student of the College of Education, Ekiadolor, who identified herself only as Rasat, said she lost her National Diploma certificate to the disaster.She lamented, “The flood destroyed a fence. My ND result and mobile phones and deep freezer were also destroyed. I have been staying with my brother because of the problem.“The best thing for the government to do is to repair the road so that everybody can return home.”