The INEC Officer who tore election results, Alao Mutiu Kolawole has confessed, revealing that he was instructed by his electoral Officer, Mrs Aderinoye to carry out the act.

NigerianEye recalls that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) have alleged that 1,000 votes belonging to PDP from Aiyeaadade Local Government.was reduced.

  1. He was instructed by his electoral Officer, just as she was instructed by APC national Chairman! Dubious people oshi.

