WATCH VIDEO: INEC Officer nabbed for tearing election results in a bid to manipulate figures 12:30 PM CuteNaija 1 Politics, Videos A+ A- Print Email The INEC Officer who tore election results, Alao Mutiu Kolawole has confessed, revealing that he was instructed by his electoral Officer, Mrs Aderinoye to carry out the act. Watch video below... NigerianEye recalls that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) have alleged that 1,000 votes belonging to PDP from Aiyeaadade Local Government.was reduced. Video Credits - Naij Share to:
He was instructed by his electoral Officer, just as she was instructed by APC national Chairman! Dubious people oshi.ReplyDelete