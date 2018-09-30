Nobody is contesting in APC with me, I am the only candidate, those who wanted to contest against me went to the other parties, okay I will meet them there. — President Buhari says
WATCH VIDEO BELOW...
Nobody is contesting in APC with me, I am the only candidate, those who wanted to contest against me went to the other parties, okay I will meet them there. — President @MBuhari #PMB2019 pic.twitter.com/26DPuf9fDp— The Buhari Centre (@BuhariCentre) September 29, 2018
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.