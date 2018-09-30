 Watch Video: I shall meet those who want to contest against me – Buhari | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » Watch Video: I shall meet those who want to contest against me – Buhari

1:39 PM 0 ,
A+ A-


Nobody is contesting in APC with me, I am the only candidate, those who wanted to contest against me went to the other parties, okay I will meet them there. — President Buhari says

WATCH VIDEO BELOW...



Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top