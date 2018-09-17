West African Examinations Council has postponed the English Language paper earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 22.WAEC revealed this on their Twitter handle, @waecdirect when a candidate wanted confirmation of the postponement of the paper.The examination body tweeted: “English Language papers will be written on September 29, 2018. Please, go to our registration site (registration.waecdirect.org) and download the timetable.”The postponement is speculated to be due to the governorship election holding in Osun State on September 22, the earlier date of the examination.See tweet:English Language papers will be written on September 29, 2018. Please, go to our registration site (https://t.co/m97dVP2fFg) and download the timetable. https://t.co/DRjZUMpE6A— WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) September 15, 2018