The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun state governorship election, sat for its examination in 1981.

The council confirmed Adeleke’s participation in an affidavit deposed at an FCT high court in Bwari, Abuja, on Wednesday.





Rasheed Olabayo and Oluwaseun Idowu, PDP members in Osun, had filed a suit to challenge his candidacy on the grounds that the senator “did not possess his primary school leaving certificate”.





The certificate is required for an elective position, according to section 177 (d) of the 1999 constitution.





The court asked WAEC to produce Adeleke’s result before Saturday’s election.





In the affidavit sworn to by Henry Sunday Adewunmi Osindeinde, deputy registrar, head of school examination department, WAEC confirmed Adeleke sat for the May/April 1981 at Ede Muslim High School in Osun state.