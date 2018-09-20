Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday arrived the Asaba International Airport in Delta State for an official visit to the State.

The Vice President was received by Delta State Governor, Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa and his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro in company of other State executives.





Osinbajo is in the State to inspect flood ravaged communities.









On the entourage of the Vice President is Dr. Chris Ngige.





Details shortly…..