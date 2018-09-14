National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as a ‘zoologist from the swamps of Otueke who ran a disastrous presidency’.





Oshiomhole through his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebebulem said this in an article titled: “Vote-buying: Jonathan goofed on Oshiomhole”





Ebebulem wrote the article in response to comments made by the former President while responding to allegations by Oshiomhole on Channels Television programme, Roadmap, that vote-buying gained prominence under the Jonathan administration.





Reacting to the claim, Jonathan questioned the psychological state of Oshiomhole.

However, Ebegbulem in response described Jonathan’s attack on Oshiomhole’s psychology as a new low.





He said “If the allegation that the APC national chairman is having psychological issues with the even more specific reference to “multiple personality syndrome,” came from a doctor of human medicine with specialisation in psychology, it could debatably enjoy some merit.





“But Jonathan is a zoologist from the swamps of Otuoke. This is clearly veering from his turf and unworthy of further debate.





“Probably still retaining some remnant of conscience after a disastrous presidency, he was stung when APC national chairman recently correctly accused him specifically and his party of birthing vote-buying and encouraging electoral fraud in Nigeria.





“After unseemly name-calling, the former President without even addressing the core points raised by Oshiomhole felt the easier path was to counter-accuse the APC leader with exactly the same damning allegation.





“The former President invented vote-buying as was witnessed in 2015, in Edo State when he injected billions of naira as well as other states of the nation desperately buying votes to ensure he got a futile second chance as President.





“Out of desperation, Jonathan injected over N5bn through the PDP leaders with a view to forcefully influence Edo electorate into voting the PDP. This was why the PDP was able to corner two senatorial seats in the state and got a majority of the House of Representatives’ seats against the wish of the electorate in Edo State.”