Some protesters recently stormed Nigeria’s high commission in London to demand that government speed up its effort to rescue Leah Sharibu, the only Christian among 119 students abducted from Government Girls Secondary School Dapchi, Yobe state, in February.

All the girls who were captured were released after a month, except five who reportedly died in detention, but Sharibu was held back for “refusing to renounce her faith”.





In a video seen in August, Sharibu called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue her.





The protesters lamented over how the victim who ought to be in school, has been in captivity for over 200 days.





Reno Omokri, an aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, who joined the protest, put a call through to Rebecca, the victim’s mother, to tell her of the solidarity with the family in their time of need.





He also presented a book written on the victim.





