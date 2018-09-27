Voters in Ward 8, Unit 1 - Kajola in Orolu local government in the video below lamented the state of harassment by APC thugs who allegedly prevented them from voting because they were perceived 'PDP voters'Speaking in Yoruba language, an Osun resident who identified herself as Adeoye Misturat narrated how APC thugs molested, harassed and prevented 'PDP voters' from voting in Ward 8, Unit 1 - Kajola, a polling unit where APC polled 111 votes to PDP's 3 votes!Meanwhile, Senator Ademola Adeleke, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state described the Osun rerun election in seven units of the state as a ‘coup'.Adeleke who disclosed this on telephone call to journalists said that supporters of the PDP were being denied access to ballot papers in the governorship rerun election.“What is happening in Osun state now is not an election. What we have is a coup. That is what we are witnessing now. “Our supporters are being harassed and are not allowed to vote at all. Let the whole world know that this is not democracy.”