Genevieve Nnaji says her movie, ‘Lionheart’, appealed to Netflix because the production team focused on the quality of the movie.

The movie, which is yet to be released in the cinemas, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and has already been purchased by Netflix.





It is the first Nollywood film to be originally purchased by Netflix.





“I think the authenticity of the story which was what I loved about it. It provided an environment where I could showcase the things that made me proud of our culture, our talent and our values. We focused on quality this time,” she told CNN’s Richard Quest on Quest Means Business.





The movie is about a lady who goes the extra mile to save her father’s ailing bus company, Lionheart Transport, after her uncle tries to run the business aground.





Watch the interview below: