 VIDEO: Buhari finally receives N45m nomination form | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » VIDEO: Buhari finally receives N45m nomination form

4:00 PM 0
A+ A-
President Muhammadu Buhari has received the nomination form bought for him by the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN).



Buhari received the N45 million form at the presidential villa in Abuja, on Tuesday.

While presenting the form to the president, Sanusi Musa, coordinator of the group, thanked him for accepting it.

He also commended Buhari and assured him of the group’s support for his reelection.

See video of the event tweeted by @MBuhari, official Twitter handle of the president.

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top