Widespread reports of several 'PDP voters' being prevented and restricted from voting by political thugs loyal to APC has filled the air.The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has described the ongoing rerun election in seven units in the state as a ‘coup ‘.“What is happening in Osun State now is not an election. What we have is a coup. That is what we are witnessing now.“Our supporters are being harassed and are not allowed to vote at all. Let the whole world know that this is not the democracy, ” he said.