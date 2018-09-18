A viral video making the rounds on Instagram, shows the musician opining about the polity in Lagos state.Although, he did not mention Ambode's name in his rant which was in Yoruba language - his repetitive use of 'were ti bi' (Meaning, unlike that other mad man) in contrast to Ex-Lagos governors, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Babatunde Fashola showed clearly who he was talking about.According to Kwam1, the best times experienced by Lagosians was during the era of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ex-Governor Fashola.In the short video making the rounds all over social media, Kwam1 noted allegedly that what Lagosians are experiencing presently is the era of a broke man who has stolen money in government and tends to assume that he has become god.Having mentioned governors Tinubu and Fashola, one cannot but deduce that his jabber was directed to the incumbent governor of the state, not forgetting that the governor is embattled even as Tinubu tends to have withdrawn his support for the governor’s re-election bid.In his speech at the end, Kwam1 noted that there is nothing left for the one who he had cast aspersions on, noting that it was time for a change in power.